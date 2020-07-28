A new all-time low strikes Samsung’s U3 512GB microSD card down to just $75

- Jul. 28th 2020 4:21 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Samsung 512GB Evo Plus microSD Card with Adapter for $74.99 shipped. Down from its $135 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking to expand the storage on a Nintendo Switch, Samsung smartphone, or just pick up a large microSD card to use in a GoPro or DJI drone, this is a great option. With U3 speeds, it offers up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write, which is fast enough to handle 4K video with ease. The included adapter makes it extremely simple to transfer footage between your device and computer. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If 512GB is a bit overkill for you, Samsung’s 256GB microSD card offers the same U3 speeds for just $35 shipped. This saves you $40 over today’s lead deal and delivers ample storage for upgrading your Switch, camera, and more.

However, for those who need extra storage, SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD Card is a great buy. It’s 44% off right now and comes in at $234 shipped, which is a bit more expensive than those options above but offers double the amount of space of today’s lead deal.

Samsung 512GB microSD Card features:

  • Excellent performance for 4K UHD video and broad compatibility across multiple applications.
  • Water proof, Temperature proof, x-ray proof, magnetic proof.
  • Compatible with devices with Micro SDXC slots.

