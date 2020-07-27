SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD Card expands your Switch, more at $234 (44% off)

B&H is currently offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Card for $233.99 shipped. Also available at Adorama. Typically fetching $415, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer comes within $4 of our previous mention and marks the third-best we’ve seen this year. Supporting up to 160MB/s transfer speeds, SanDisk’s microSD card is ideal for everything from expanding the storage of your Android handset or a Nintendo Switch as it is for sticking in a DSLR or action camera. A bundled SD card adapter ensures it’ll work with a variety of devices, and makes it easy to retrieve footage or other files. Over 44,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who find the 1TB storage tier to be a bit much can score quite a bit of savings by going with the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card instead. This alternative enters with less storage than the lead deal, but also drops speeds down to 100MB/s. These compromises will drop the price to $56.

If storage woes have you thinking it’s time to get a new smartphone, today ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro has dropped to $300. With 45% off the going rate, this sale is a great option for scoring an unlocked Android device.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Card features:

Designed for microSD devices such as smartphones, interchangeable-lens cameras, drones, or GoPro action cameras that can capture Full HD, 3D, and 4K video, as well as raw and burst photography, the 1TB Extreme UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card from SanDisk has a capacity of 1TB, is compatible with the UHS-I bus, and features a speed class rating of V30, which guarantees minimum write speeds of 30 MB/s. If your device does not support the V30 standard, this card also supports the U3 standard, which also guarantees minimum write speeds of 30 MB/s.

