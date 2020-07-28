Stanley’s ceramic 24-ounce Insulated Bottle plummets to $13.50 (Save 55%)

- Jul. 28th 2020 2:56 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Stanley Go Series 24-ounce Insulated Bottle for $13.44 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $16 off the typical rate, but has hovered around $18.50 for the last few weeks. This offer beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. Folks that score this bottle are bound to love its ability to keep beverages cold for 8-hours, iced for 35-hours, or hot for 6-hours. It features a high-end ceramic finish that kicks cheap materials to the curb. Stanley claims the design is leak-proof, going as far as saying that you can pack it with other belongings without needing to worry. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not worried about insulation? If that’s the case then consider Contigo’s Jackson 24-ounce Water Bottle for $8. I’m using it as we speak and have a couple backups in the kitchen cabinet right now. It’s one of the best values out there and has a wide-mouth opening that easily accommodates ice cubes.

The lead deal is not the only Stanley discount we’ve found. Yesterday we spotted its Classic Travel Mug at an Amazon low of $14. It also holds 24-ounces at a time and can keep temperatures consistent for up to 7-hours.

Stanley Go Series 24-ounce Insulated Bottle features:

  • Stanley Lifetime Warranty
  • Keeps cold for 8 hours, iced for 35 hours, or hot for 6 hours
  • Ceramic finish for a superior drinking experience
  • Leak proof and fully packable
  • Bpa Free and dishwasher safe

