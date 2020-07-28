Save 30% on this USB 3.0 to SATA adapter at a low of just $7 Prime shipped

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB 3.0 to SATA Adapter for $6.99 Prime shipped with the code UGREENSD609 at checkout. Down 30% from its regular going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’ve just upgraded to a new SSD or have an old drive that you want to repurpose, this adapter allows you to easily hook up SATA devices to any computer. It only works with 2.5-inch drives, so larger 3.5-inch models won’t work here since it doesn’t use any external power. No drivers are required here and it’ll work with both macOS and Windows. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the UGREEN namesake here, we’ve tracked down a similar adapter for $6 Prime shipped. It saves an additional dollar compared to today’s lead deal while delivering the same USB 3.0 to SATA capability.

For those who need portable storage without using an adapter, we’ve got you covered. Western Digital’s USB-C enabled 5TB portable HDD is down to $110 shipped right now, saving you $50 from its regular going rate. With USB-C built-in, it’ll easily work with Apple’s latest computers or tablets, no adapters required.

UGREEN USB 3.0 to SATA Adapter features:

QUICKLY ACCESS A SATA SSD/HDD: UGREEN SATA to USB 3.0 Adapter can easily connect a 2.5″ SATA SSD or HDD with your computer to expand storage, upgrade system, back up files, retrieve and recover data, and transfer data. It is awsome for booting up old spare hard disks and recovering important files of broken PC.

