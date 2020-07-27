USB-C adorns Western Digital’s 5TB Portable HDD: $110 at Amazon (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Western Digital 5TB My Passport Ultra USB-C External Hard Drive for $109.99 shipped. That’s up to $50 off and is within $10 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This expansive portable drive is ready to embrace USB-C. Unlike some, it actually utilizes USB-C on its exterior allowing you to use a cable with the same connector on both ends. The drive inside is protected by a metal shell, kicking cheap plastic to the curb. Buyer’s can rest easy knowing Western Digital backs this drive with a 3-year limited warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While you’re treating your computer to some new accessories, you may want to grab Lenovo’s Aluminum Laptop Stand at a new low of $20. It’s premium design is comprised of aluminum and owners are bound to love that it can fold completely flat, allowing it to be easily stowed in a backpack.

Oh, and in case you missed it, don’t forget to scope out the discount we spotted on SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD Card. Typically $415, it’s now available for $234, which happens to be 44% off. It boasts transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s, which puts it among some of the snappiest out there.

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra features:

USB-C ready, USB 3.0 compatible

Innovative style with refined metal cover

Password protection with 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Formatted for Windows 10

3-Year manufacturer’s limited warranty

