Let Amazon refresh your mattress with Zinus-branded solutions priced from $102

Today at Amazon we’ve found several discounted Zinus mattresses priced as low as $102. Our top pick is the Zinus 6-inch Memory Foam Hybrid Queen Mattress for $188.86 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate there and is the lowest 2020 offer we’ve tracked. This hybrid offering from Zinus boasts firm support thanks to a mesh of memory foam with heavy-duty coil springs. The memory foam inside is infused with green tea extract and castor natural seed oil to help “prevent odor and bacteria buildup.” As with many mattresses these days, Zinus also compresses and rolls the mattress into a compact box so it can be easily delivered to your door. Buyers can be confident in their purchase thanks to Zinus’ “worry-free 10-year limited warranty.” Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mattresses on sale.

More mattresses on sale:

If none of the options above are a good fit for your specific needs, swing by the selection of Zinus discounts we found over the weekend. There you’ll find both bed frames and mattresses as low as $123. Leading the pack was a king-sized bed frame priced at $249, allowing you to affordably upgrade to a larger size.

Zinus 6-inch Queen Mattress features:

Firm support with a fiber quilted cover, mint Green memory foam, and heavy-duty Coil springs

Memory foam is infused with Green tea extract and castor natural seed Oil to naturally help prevent odor & bacteria buildup

Smartly shipped- Our patented technology allows Our mattresses to be efficiently compressed, rolled, and shipped in a box conveniently to your door

Worry-free 10-year limited warranty

