Let Amazon refresh your mattress with Zinus-branded solutions priced from $102

- Jul. 28th 2020 5:02 pm ET

From $102
0

Today at Amazon we’ve found several discounted Zinus mattresses priced as low as $102. Our top pick is the Zinus 6-inch Memory Foam Hybrid Queen Mattress for $188.86 shipped. That’s $61 off the typical rate there and is the lowest 2020 offer we’ve tracked. This hybrid offering from Zinus boasts firm support thanks to a mesh of memory foam with heavy-duty coil springs. The memory foam inside is infused with green tea extract and castor natural seed oil to help “prevent odor and bacteria buildup.” As with many mattresses these days, Zinus also compresses and rolls the mattress into a compact box so it can be easily delivered to your door. Buyers can be confident in their purchase thanks to Zinus’ “worry-free 10-year limited warranty.” Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mattresses on sale.

More mattresses on sale:

If none of the options above are a good fit for your specific needs, swing by the selection of Zinus discounts we found over the weekend. There you’ll find both bed frames and mattresses as low as $123. Leading the pack was a king-sized bed frame priced at $249, allowing you to affordably upgrade to a larger size.

Zinus 6-inch Queen Mattress features:

  • Firm support with a fiber quilted cover, mint Green memory foam, and heavy-duty Coil springs
  • Memory foam is infused with Green tea extract and castor natural seed Oil to naturally help prevent odor & bacteria buildup
  • Smartly shipped- Our patented technology allows Our mattresses to be efficiently compressed, rolled, and shipped in a box conveniently to your door
  • Worry-free 10-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $102
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Zinus

About the Author