Amazon slashes Apple iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases by up to 40%, now priced from $24

Today at Amazon we’ve found a couple of notable Apple iPhone 11 Pro/Max case deals up to 40% off. Our top pick is the Apple Clear Case for iPhone 11 Pro for $23.99 shipped. Also available at Adorama. Today’s deal is $15 off regular pricing and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This Apple case is an excellent way to protect your iPhone 11 Pro while also showing off your preferred colorway. It’s comprised of “optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU” that is fully transparent and manages to deliver a “comfortable feel.” Qi charging is supported and each button remains easy-to-operate. While not identical, we did review the iPhone 11 Clear Case, hearing our thoughts may help you gauge if it’s a good fit. Continue reading to find yet another genuine Apple iPhone case on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Apple Silicone Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max in White for $24.99 shipped at Amazon. As with the case above, this offering has a list price of $39, providing you with over 35% in savings and coming within $1 of the Amazon low. Grabbing this genuine case for your iPhone 11 Pro Max is a great way to bolster protection while embracing a minimalistic appearance. The exterior features a “silky, soft-touch finish” while the inside boasts a soft microfiber lining to help keep your iPhone safe.

Looking for a more high-end Apple solution? If so, you’ll be pleased to find out that the official iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Case is still 40% off at Amazon. This allows you to nab it for $30, which is a bargain considering it’s crafted “from specially tanned and finished European leather.”

Oh, and don’t forget to swing by our Apple guide to find the latest deals on Mac, iPad, iPhone, and more. We constantly check for price drops at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and many others so you don’t have to. Swing by to find this week’s best discounts.

Apple Clear Case for iPhone 11 Pro features:

Made from a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials, the iPhone 11 Pro Clear Case provides a solid, comfortable feel.

The back is designed to be sturdy while the sides are made from a softer, more flexible material that fits right over the buttons for an improved grip.

And when it’s time to wirelessly charge, just leave the case on and set it on your Qi-certified charger.

