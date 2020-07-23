Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Case is 40% off at Amazon, now $30

- Jul. 23rd 2020 12:14 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Apple Leather Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max in Black for $29.99 shipped. That’s 40% off official pricing and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This high-end case from Apple is crafted “from specially tanned and finished European leather.” Going this route is said to deliver a soft-touch feel that will develop “a natural patina over time.” Machined aluminum buttons blend with this black case while microfiber lining inside prevents your devices from becoming scratched and scuffed. Despite the fact that it adds a layer of protection, owners will still be able to refuel their iPhone using a compatible Qi charger. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The case above is not the only Apple accessory we’ve spotted on sale today. In fact, just a bit ago we found Apple’s Wireless Charging Case for AirPods down to $65. This deal marks a prime opportunity to upgrade existing AirPods. It’s compatible with both first- and second-generation AirPods, allowing you to upgrade to Qi or simply replenish an aging case.

While you’re at it, why not peruse today’s roundup of smartphone accessory deals? Highlights include two USB-C to Lightning Cable for $15, Aukey’s 18W USB Wall Charger at $8, and much more. Swing by the post to see everything that is in store.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Case features:

  • They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.
  • The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.
  • And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

