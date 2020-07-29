Home Depot takes up to 40% off select DEWALT cordless tool bundles from $149

Today only, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off a selection of DEWALT cordless tool combo kits. Shipping is free on just about everything, and no-cost curbside pickup is available, as well. One highlight is on the ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Brushless Drill/Driver bundle at $219. This package amounts to $448 in overall value, but right now buying the included drill, circular saw, and toolbox would set you back closer to $290. Today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen and a great chance to kickstart your DIY kit. All three of the tools will have you ready to tackle basic DIY tasks around the house, and the included Tough Toolbox ensures everything is neatly stored away in-between projects. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 375 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re serious about building out a toolkit, Home Depot is also offering a series of 7-tool 20-Volt MAX bundles for $619 each. Here you’ll save up to $209 while locking in some of the best prices to date. These combo kits include just about everything you’d need to build out a setup and will have you prepared for everything from causal repairs around the house to more serious home renovation projects. Regardless, shop all the deals right here to make sure you get the perfect addition to your toolkit.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox. Then go swing by our home goods guide for even more inspiration on renovating your house and discounted gear to get the job done.

20-Volt MAX Compact Driver bundle features:

The DCD708 20-Volt MAX Compact Brushless Drill/Driver is the most compact DEWALT Drill in the 20-Volt MAX Platform at 6.3 in. front to back. The drill features a high performance brushless motor that delivers 340 Unit Watts Outs (UWO) and LED light to provide optimum illumination in dark spaces as you work. for increased comfort, the handle features an ergonomic design for balance and easier tool control along with a removable belt hook. Backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty so you can buy with confidence. T

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!