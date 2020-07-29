The North Face, Columbia, more from just $40 during Steep & Cheap’s Flash Sale

Steep and Cheap offers an extra 20% off top brands with code YARDSALE20 at checkout. Gear up for this upcoming fall with deals on The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, Patagonia, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. A standout from this sale is the men’s North Face Campshire Pullover that’s marked down to just $60. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $150. It’s a great option for summer bonfires, fall outings, or layered in the winter. The sherpa design is also very popular for this season. Plus, it has a large kangaroo to keep your hands warm or store essentials. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Steep and Cheap’s Flash Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the Lululemon Summer Deals that’s offering up to 60% off jackets, leggings, t-shirts, and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!