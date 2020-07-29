Swann’s 1080p pan/tilt home security camera hits a new low of $50 (Reg. $72+)

Adorama is offering the Swann PTCAM Wi-Fi 1080p Pan & Tilt Camera for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $72.50 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re looking for a way to keep tabs on your home while at work or traveling, this camera is a great option. It offers pan and tilt, which gives you the ability to view an entire room through a single lens. It has 1080p recording functionality, which offers crisp visuals even from afar. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something more budget-focused? Wyze Cam Pan is available for $38 shipped at Amazon. Offering just about everything that Swann does above, the only thing you’re missing out on here is the greater ecosystem that the company offers.

Did you miss our hands-on with eufyCam 2? It works with HomeKit, has 365-day battery life, and is quite easy to set up. Be sure to swing by our review for an in-depth look at the cameras, which are a great buy for any smart home.

Swann Pan Tilt Camera features:

HIGH DEFINITION FOOTAGE: Whether you use it to keep an eye on dogs, babies, or elderly family members in need of care, this wireless camera connects to power to monitor activity inside with day and night video, 2-way audio and more.

PAN & TILT USING YOUR MOBILE DEVICE: Pan left and right (355 degrees) and tilt up and down (105 degrees) to follow the action using the AlwaysSafe app. View, record, listen and talk with loved ones, tradespeople or anyone in the room from anywhere in the world.

MOTION SENSING TECHNOLOGY: Swann’s premium Pan and Tilt camera uses motion detection to detect activity to send you push notifications and trigger the siren. Activity will also trigger recording to local memory with the addition of a Micro SD card (takes up to 64GB). It’s DIY security with no ongoing costs to worry about.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!