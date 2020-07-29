Twelve South’s AirFly Pro falls to new low at $45 (Save $10), more from $30

- Jul. 29th 2020 12:25 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South AirFly Pro for $44.99 shipped. Typically fetching $55, today’s offer is good for a $10 discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. AirFly Pro allows you to pair two sets of headphones to anything with a standard AUX port. Twelve South’s accessory touts 16-hour battery life alongside USB-C charging. So whether you plan to get some co-op Switch action going with headphones on or want to wirelessly stream audio through a car’s stereo, this is a notable accessory to have in your kit. Neatly 100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional AirFly deals starting at $30.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Twelve South AirFly Duo at $42.99. That’s $7 off the going rate, is cents below our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Here you’ll enjoy 20-hour battery life and similar dual headphone connectivity as the lead deal. It lacks the audio output though, so the in-car use mentioned above is out of the question. Rated 4/5 stars from over 180 shoppers. 

Lastly, you can grab the standard Twelve South AirFly for $29.99 at Amazon. Down from $40, today’s offer is $1 above our previous mention and comes within $3 of the lowest Amazon discount to date. Compared to the aforementioned AirFly, this model can only sync with one pair of headphones at a time, and drops down to 8-hours of battery life per charge. Over 745 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our review.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Twelve South

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go