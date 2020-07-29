Twelve South’s AirFly Pro falls to new low at $45 (Save $10), more from $30

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South AirFly Pro for $44.99 shipped. Typically fetching $55, today’s offer is good for a $10 discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. AirFly Pro allows you to pair two sets of headphones to anything with a standard AUX port. Twelve South’s accessory touts 16-hour battery life alongside USB-C charging. So whether you plan to get some co-op Switch action going with headphones on or want to wirelessly stream audio through a car’s stereo, this is a notable accessory to have in your kit. Neatly 100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional AirFly deals starting at $30.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Twelve South AirFly Duo at $42.99. That’s $7 off the going rate, is cents below our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Here you’ll enjoy 20-hour battery life and similar dual headphone connectivity as the lead deal. It lacks the audio output though, so the in-car use mentioned above is out of the question. Rated 4/5 stars from over 180 shoppers.

Lastly, you can grab the standard Twelve South AirFly for $29.99 at Amazon. Down from $40, today’s offer is $1 above our previous mention and comes within $3 of the lowest Amazon discount to date. Compared to the aforementioned AirFly, this model can only sync with one pair of headphones at a time, and drops down to 8-hours of battery life per charge. Over 745 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our review.

Twelve South AirFly Pro features:

Wirelessly transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TV’s or any 3.5 audio jack. Use your AirPods, earbuds or wireless headphones anywhere with no more cords in the way. Now you don’t have to sacrifice audio quality/comfort in flight.

