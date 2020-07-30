A new all-time low has struck for this solar-powered outdoor LED light

JESLED Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Solar-powered Outdoor Motion-sensing LED Light for $17.49 Prime shipped with the code 25JESLED and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally over $25, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This light is solar-powered, meaning that you won’t have to worry about changing batteries or running wires to make it function. The best part, however, is that there’s a USB port you can use to recharge it should the sun stay behind the clouds for too long. It can function in one of three ways: off until motion is detected, dim until movement is sensed, and always dim. Of course, all three modes only turn the light on once the sun goes down. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you already have the lighting outside covered but want to add a bit of flair to outdoor events, we’ve got just the thing for you to check out. This 2-pack of 33-foot solar-powered fairy lights is available on Amazon for just $19 Prime shipped. While they won’t provide nearly as much illumination as today’s lead deal, it’ll absolutely add some ambient lighting to your outdoor space.

However, if you’d rather just outfit your existing light fixtures with energy-saving LEDs, check out this deal we found earlier today. It’s a 4-pack of Sengled motion-sensing LEDs that go outside and turn on whenever motion is detected. At just $28 shipped, you’ll save around $12 from its near-$50 going rate.

JESLED Solar Outdoor LED Light features:

Bright White 90LEDs with total 520lumens & 2600mA larger capacity 18650 Lithium Battery & Bigger and more sensitive solar panel. This outside solar wall pack light is able to run 4-5 nights even on a rainy day.

Sensor Mode: Stay off when no motion detected and then turn on bright when motion detected; Sensor&Dim Mode: Stay on dim when no motion detected and then turn on bright when motion detected; Dim Mode: Stay on dim all night. The solar lights will be on/off automatically with dust-to-dawn photocell.

This led wall light can compatible with solar powered and USB charger. Perfect for yard patio garden lighting, and it can be used for outdoor hiking camping as emergency lighting if you need.

