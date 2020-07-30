Sengled’s 4-pack of motion-sensing LED bulbs great for patios + more at $28

- Jul. 30th 2020 5:47 pm ET

0

Sengled USA (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its SmartSense Motion-sensing LED Light Bulbs for $28.19 shipped with the code I2G837MG at checkout. Down from its near-$50 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. The built-in motion sensor allows the light to turn on only when movement is detected. This is a great way to save some cash as your lights only come on when needed, instead of staying on all night long. Each bulb offers 650-lumens of brightness which is more than enough to light up your yard. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

This 2-pack of 100W LED bulbs also have built-in motion sensors for just $17 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. The main thing here is that you’re not getting four bulbs, like today’s lead deal.

If you’re wanting to make things a bit smarter, GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Dimmer Switch is down to $33.50 shipped right now. This saves you 26%, and we’ve even found other great deals with prices starting at $31.

Sengled SmartSense LED Bulb features:

  • Easy to install, easy to use: transform your indoor fixtures into motion activated lights without any extra hardware; No extra wiring or app required
  • Built in motion sensor: using the integrated sensor, the light will automatically illuminate when motion is detected within 30 feet
  • 90 seconds of light: the light remains illuminated for 90 seconds after motion is detected

Best Amazon Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

