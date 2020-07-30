Anker’s Nebula Soundbar with Fire TV drops to a new low of $195 (Reg. $230)

Amazon is offering the Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition for $195 shipped. Down $35 from its list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Anker’s soundbar here has Amazon Fire TV built-in, which gives your home theater multiple upgrades at one time. The soundbar itself is 2.1-channel, which offers a nice step up from the built-in speakers that your TV has. Plus, with Fire TV built-in, you’ll also gain 4K HDR video streaming capabilities without having to add an additional device to your setup. The remote even has Alexa built-in for voice commands and more. Ratings are slightly mixed at Amazon, but around 50% of shoppers have rated it 4+ stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If your TV already has smarts built-in, or you have another streaming media player, picking up the Bose Solo 5 is a great option. It’s available for $179 shipped at Amazon and offers high-quality audio for your home theater.

However, those who need to just make their TV smarter should check out the Fire TV 4K. It can be added to your home theater for just $50 shipped. It has an Alexa-enabled remote that can be used to issue voice commands and it offers Dolby Vision playback for supported services.

Anker Nebula Soundbar features:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

