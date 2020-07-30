Apple’s five for $15 movie bundle sale is now live, plus more from $1

Apple has a particularly notable movie sale going this week headlined by five for $15 bundles featuring new and old classics. That’s alongside a selection of deals from $4 and the usual $1 rental. You’ll find all of our top picks down below from the latest Apple movie promotion.
Apple’s five for $15 movie bundle sale
While Apple regularly offers various movie bundle promotions, we’ve not seen anything quite like today’s sale before. The five for $15 bundle equates a $3 offer on each film, which delivers new all-time lows on nearly every listing. Of course, all of these titles will become a permanent part of your library. Here are a few of our top picks:
- Action – Dredd, The Commuter, more
- Comedy – Overboard, The Big Sick, more
- Drama – Chappaquiddick, Lion, more
- Sci-Fi – Nerve, Gamer, more
- Musicals – La La Land, The Doors, more
- Romance – Begin Again, The Choice, more
- Sports – Pride, Uncle Drew, more
- Thriller – The Next Three Days, Lord of War, more
Other notable deals
- 10-film Best of 50s Collection: $30 (Reg. $100)
- Parasite: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Midway: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Sonic the Hedgehog: $10 (Reg. $20)
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Videodrome: $5 (Reg. $10)
- American Hustle: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Way Back: $8 (Reg. $20)
- Doomsday: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Easy A: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Facing Ali: $4 (Reg. $10)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Extra Ordinary, which is down from the usual $5 or more price tag. It has a stellar 98% positive Rotten Tomatoes score to date.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!