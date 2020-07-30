Apple’s five for $15 movie bundle sale is now live, plus more from $1

Apple has a particularly notable movie sale going this week headlined by five for $15 bundles featuring new and old classics. That’s alongside a selection of deals from $4 and the usual $1 rental. You’ll find all of our top picks down below from the latest Apple movie promotion.

Apple’s five for $15 movie bundle sale

While Apple regularly offers various movie bundle promotions, we’ve not seen anything quite like today’s sale before. The five for $15 bundle equates a $3 offer on each film, which delivers new all-time lows on nearly every listing. Of course, all of these titles will become a permanent part of your library. Here are a few of our top picks:

Action – Dredd, The Commuter, more

Comedy – Overboard, The Big Sick, more

Drama – Chappaquiddick, Lion, more

Sci-Fi – Nerve, Gamer, more

Musicals – La La Land, The Doors, more

Romance – Begin Again, The Choice, more

Sports – Pride, Uncle Drew, more

Thriller – The Next Three Days, Lord of War, more

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Extra Ordinary, which is down from the usual $5 or more price tag. It has a stellar 98% positive Rotten Tomatoes score to date.

