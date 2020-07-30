Easily finish DIY projects with a 2-pack of contour gauge duplicators at $19

GOXAWEE TOOL (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Contour Gauge Duplicators for $18.84 Prime shipped with the code X94FVDYI and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down over $10 from its regular rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve ever had to do trim or flooring work, then you know how hard it is to get precise cuts for odd shapes. Well, these contour gauges will give you the ability to easily replicate door frames for cutting floor, odd rock when doing a fireplace mantle, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s lead deal offers a built-in lock that holds the contour in place once you make it. Ditching that extra feature saves quite a bit of cash. This contour gauge is just $14 Prime shipped and is Amazon’s #1 best-seller right now.

Looking for new DIY tools? RYOBI just announced a full range of products compatible with its 18V ONE+ system. These new products are slimmer, offering a more compact design while still retaining the same power that RYOBI is known for.

GOXAWEE Contour Gauge Duplicator features:

Goxawee contour gauge duplicator goes with locking mechanism, it can keep the shape with no move out of form, help you duplicate and transfer the shape accurately to anywhere you need.

This shaping gauge has high precision and the single needle down to 0.06 in, which can provide you a more accurate data. You don’t need to copy the line on the paper and transfer anymore.

This measuring tool makes cutting and measuring become easier. With the easy-moving needles, it can perfect shaping the odd shape, curves, irregular corners, contours to laminate, carpet, wood board, tiles in woodworking project, construction, home decoration or renovation and DIY project.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!