Today, RYOBI introduced an expanded lineup of its popular ONE+ tools with the announcement of its new Compact Series. Featuring a smaller footprint and compatibility with the brand’s popular 18V batteries, this new release is likely to be a huge hit with RYOBI’s legendary following. Today’s announcement delivers six new tools with a heavy focus on drill and driver kits. Prices start at $99 and go up from there with some of the bundles coming in at closer to $200. Affordability is sure to be a major selling point here, much like the rest of RYOBI’s lineup. Hit the jump for full details, pricing, and availability on today’s announcements.

RYOBI details new ONE+ compact tools

RYOBI has long been a fan-favorite for Home Depot shoppers, and I’ll have to say, in my home, as well. But the now previous-generation models were admittedly getting a bit long in the tooth. Today’s refresh delivers a more “compact and lightweight design” with “more power, longer runtime, and longer motor life.”

Headlining is the new 18V ONE+ Compact 2-tool Kit at $179, which delivers a drill and driver in a carrying case for tackling various basic tasks around the house. Most importantly, you’ll receive two batteries with purchase, as well, which is a big boost in rounding out a new RYOBI-focused setup. Notable features here include:

Both tools feature a compact size and are lightweight

Brushless Motor provides longer runtime, longer motor life, and more power

Ergonomic paddle triggers for multiple gripping positions

On-board LED worklights to illuminate workspaces

Drill/Driver: Compact 6.4″ length fits in tight spaces

Drill/Driver: Provides up to 400 in-lbs. of torque

Impact Driver: Compact 5.3″ length fits in tight spaces

Impact Driver: Provides up to 1,700 in-lbs. of torque

Another standout today is the 18V ONE+ Compact Brushless One-Handed Reciprocating Saw at $99. It delivers a 6-inch wood-cutting blade, which is ideal for basic DIY tasks around the house, particularly if you’re doing any types of demolition. This will need to be an add-on, however, as it doesn’t ship with a battery. Here are a few top features:

Compact 13″ design and lightweight

Brushless motor provides more power, longer runtime, and longer motor life

Brushless motor delivers 0-3,000 SPMs

Quick-release blade lever for easy blade changes

Various other bundles and individual tools are also part of today’s announcement, making it one of the biggest refreshes in the history of RYOBI’s 18V lineup. A full 3-year warranty will be included with purchase, adding some extra peace of mind along the way. RYOBI’s new lineup of 18V compact tools will be available at Home Depot next month.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!