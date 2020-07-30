Eddie Bauer’s Clearance Event offers down parkas from $72, vests at $20, more

- Jul. 30th 2020 10:51 am ET

0

Eddie Bauer has hundreds of notable deals sitewide including an extra 60% off clearance with code JULY60 at checkout. Plus, it’s offering its top sellers from just $10. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Boundary Pass Parka Jacket that’s currently marked down to $72 and originally was priced at $229. This down parka is very trendy and perfect for this winter. Packed with a 650 fill Premium Down insulation to keep you toasty in almost any weather outing. It also has a hood with faux fur to add a fashionable touch and large pockets to store essentials. With over 280 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers, this jacket is rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump to find even more deals and be sure to check out the Lululemon Summer Deals Sale that’s offering up to 60% off popular styles.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

