Our exclusive code brings Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro to a new low

We’ve teamed up with Expercom to offer an exclusive discount on Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB at $2,079 shipped with the code 9to5Toys at checkout. Down from its $2,399 list price, today’s deal saves you $320 and beats our last new-condition mention by $20. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro offers the biggest display in years with a resolution of 3072×1920 in a 16-inch form-factor. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports adorn the sides along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Plus, the keyboard is all-new here with a fully redesigned build, a separate physical escape key, and more. Check out our hands-on review for more details.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i7 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

