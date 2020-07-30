Focusrite’s 18i20 Audio Interface for Mac/PC now $170+ off with free shipping

The official Focusrite eBay storefront is now offering its Scarlett 18i20 Audio Interface for Mac/PC (2nd Generation) for $329.99 shipped. Originally $500, today’s deal is as much as $170 in savings, well under Amazon’s current $500+ listing and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for a serious recording upgrade for your Mac or PC system at a major discount, this is it. This model brings eight mic pre-amps along with ten 1.4-inch outputs, MIDI I/O, and recording resolutions up to 192kHz/24-bit. That’s a whole lot of interface for $330, never mind the included software. It ships with a 3-year warranty and a carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Now, if the 8 inputs is overkill for you or you just don’t plan on doing very much multi-track recording (multiple microphones being recorded at once), a simple 2×2 interface should do the trick. Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 will work with your Mac and PC out of the box over USB and fetches $160 at Amazon where it is the best selling option and carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,200 customers.

Be sure to take a closer look at our launch coverage of the latest interfaces from Focusrite and the new AXE I/O SOLO Mac guitar interface. We also have ongoing deals on Fender and Gretsch guitars from $130 plus a feature outlining the new grid controller support in Logic Pro X.

More on the Scarlett 18i20 Audio Interface:

Eight natural-sounding Scarlett mic preamps with plenty of even gain; two newly-designed instrument inputs, ten 1/4-inch balanced jack outputs including a dedicated stereo pair; two headphones output with dedicated gain controls; MIDI I/O; S/PDIF in and out; ADAT I/O (expand your channel count)

Class-leading conversion and sample rates up to 192kHz / 24 bit; Super-low roundtrip latency for using your plug-ins in real time without the need for DSP; Focusrite iOS Control – download the free Focusrite iOS Control app and adjust cue mixes remotely from an iPad, iPhone or iPod touch

