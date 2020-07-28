Fender Squier beginner electric guitar drops to $130 ($50 off) + many more

Guitar Center is now offering the Fender Squier Bullet Mustang HH Limited-Edition Electric Guitar for $129.99 shipped in Surf Green and Olympic White. Regularly $180 and currently matched at Musician’s Friend, today’s deal $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It fetches the full $180 at Amazon right now as well. This is a great starter instrument with a beginner price tag, but still carries the Fender seal of approval. Features include a maple neck, double cutaway body for those piercing guitar solos, and 22 medium-jumbo frets. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.
More guitars on sale:
- Gretsch Apple Red Jet BT Electric $1,299 ($900 off)
- Gretsch Flame Maple Jet BT Electric $1,499 ($1,100 off)
- Ibanez RGRT621DPB RG Standard $429 ($220 off)
- Transparent Purple Burst Flat
- Ibanez RGDIR6MLBM RGD Iron Label $449 ($251 off)
- Laser Blue Matte
- Ibanez RGEW Series $449 ($251 off)
- Natural Flat
- Ibanez RG450EXB RG Series $250 (Reg. $400)
- D’Angelico Premier DC Boardwalk $450 ($350 off)
- Fender American Tele Jade Pearl $1,449 ($300 off)
- Fender American Strat Jade Pearl $1,449 ($300 off)
- And many more…
Use a fraction of your savings on some extra guitar strings and picks to ensure you have some spares laying around when you inevitably break or loose the ones you have. You’ll want to check out the brand new AXE I/O SOLO Mac guitar interface and our ongoing Logic Pros series if you use Apple’s Logic Pro X production software. Our latest feature outlines the new grid controller support in the latest update and the best models to consider.
More on the Fender Squier Bullet Mustang:
Perfect for the raucous sound of indie music, the limited-edition Bullet Mustang HH is just plain fun to play. Powered by a pair of giant-sounding humbucking pickups, it sports a comfortable “C”-shaped neck with a modern 12 in.-radius fingerboard and a modern six-saddle hardtail bridge. A tonal powerhouse that punches well above its weight, the limited-edition Bullet Mustang HH is the ideal instrument to power your next hit.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!