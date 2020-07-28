Fender Squier beginner electric guitar drops to $130 ($50 off) + many more

Guitar Center is now offering the Fender Squier Bullet Mustang HH Limited-Edition Electric Guitar for $129.99 shipped in Surf Green and Olympic White. Regularly $180 and currently matched at Musician’s Friend, today’s deal $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It fetches the full $180 at Amazon right now as well. This is a great starter instrument with a beginner price tag, but still carries the Fender seal of approval. Features include a maple neck, double cutaway body for those piercing guitar solos, and 22 medium-jumbo frets. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Perfect for the raucous sound of indie music, the limited-edition Bullet Mustang HH is just plain fun to play. Powered by a pair of giant-sounding humbucking pickups, it sports a comfortable “C”-shaped neck with a modern 12 in.-radius fingerboard and a modern six-saddle hardtail bridge. A tonal powerhouse that punches well above its weight, the limited-edition Bullet Mustang HH is the ideal instrument to power your next hit.