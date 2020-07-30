Hautelook’s Tee Off Sale offers Callaway, TravisMatthew, more starting at $10

For 3-days only, Hautelook’s Tee Off Sale offers Men’s Golfwear starting at just $10 including top brands from Callaway, TravisMatthew, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the TravisMatthew Cloud Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $55 and originally was priced at $115. This pullover is great for morning outings and fall golf activities. It’s lightweight, features stretch material for your golf swing, and is sweat-wicking. This style can also be worn layered over polos, button-down shirts, or t-shirts for an array of different looks. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Tee Off Sale.

Another notable deal from this event is the Callaway Fine Line Stripe Polo Shirt that’s on sale for $30 and originally was priced at $70. This polo shirt has a roomy fit for added comfort as well as stretch, which is awesome for your golf swing. Plus, you can choose from several fun color options.

Our top picks from Hautelook’s Golf Sale include:

Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the TravisMatthew Summer Collection that’s offering new stylish sunglasses and board shorts.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!