TravisMathew has you ready for this summer with an array of new sunglass styles and swimsuits. Inside the TravisMathew summer collection, there are 13 swimsuit options and two sunglass styles with an array of color options. Travis Matthew is known for its high-quality apparel, especially their golf polos, and this new line was created for work and play. Both pairs of sunglasses are priced from $275 and the board shorts start at $85. Better yet, if you’re looking for flip flops for your way to the pool, Travis Matthew also has three options for just $35. Plus, if you join the TM Rewards (free to sign up) you will receive complimentary delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from this collection.

TravisMathew Sunglasses

New sunglasses are essential for warm, sunny weather. The new handcrafted by TravisMathew Summer Sunglass collection is a must-see. There are two styles in this line the “Sundaze” or “Holy Grail” frames. Designed to elevate any look, these sunglasses feature polarized, all-glass lenses. Plus, it has a custom multi-step hinge and handcrafted Italian frame. The Sundaze sunglasses come in five different shade options and each has a logo on the side.

The Holy Grail sunglasses have a slightly larger frame and come in three color options. These sunglasses have a lens that is nearly scratch-proof, and I love the unique mirrored design on the frame.

Travis Mathew Swimsuits

The TravisMathew Summer Swim Collection has 13 new styles to choose from to look stylish this summer. Dive into the water with swim trunks that are adjustable and designed to help keep you comfortable. The men’s Check Mate Swim Trunks is one of the most notable items. These board shorts are quick-drying, lightweight, and keep you looking polished with a wrinkle-free fabric. Plus, they have a zippered back pocket to store items and a subtle stripe design that’s a classic to wear for years to come.

Another really cool style is the Ticker Tape Board Shorts. These shorts have an inseam that hits right above the knee for a stylish look. The board shorts are wrapped in the stars and stripes, and also have red and blue lines, as well. This style has a four-way stretch, which is great for beach activities and breathable mesh panels too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

