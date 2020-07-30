Vineyard Vines Best Sale Ever offers 30% off sitewide: Polos, pullovers, more

Vineyard Vines Best Sale Ever takes 30% off everything, including clearance. Just use promo code BESTEVER at checkout. Vineyard Vines almost never offers a sitewide discount, so you will want to take advantage of the prices. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Seawall Edgartown Polo Shirt that’s currently on sale from $42 and originally was priced at $85. You can choose from several fun color options and this shirt is highly versatile. Its stretch material makes it great for summer sports and it has sweat-wicking fabric. Better yet, the whale logo on the chest pocket stands out, which is very stylish. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

For women, the Eyelet Flutter-Sleeve Dress is a must-have for any summer event. Originally priced at $158, however during the sale you can find it for $111. This dress is classic to wear for years to come and it has a flattering fit. Plus, you can easily pair it with sandals, heels, or flats.

The most notable deals for women include:

