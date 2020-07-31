Anker Gold Box takes up to 43% off iPhone, Android, Mac essentials from $13

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon offers up to 43% off its smartphone, Mac, and Chromebook power accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the 30W USB-C GaN PowerPort Atom Wall Charger with Cable for $25.99. Regularly $45, today’s deal equates a new all-time low, and the best we can find by 20%. This ultra-compact wall charger delivers up to 30W of power and ships with a bundled USB-C Lightning cable. It’s a great option for powering up mid-range devices and it’s small footprint makes for an easy companion on trips. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more top picks.

Another standout today is the Anker 21W Solar Panel USB Charger at $44.79. It typically goes for closer to $70. This model offers up to 21W of power output along with two USB ports for power-ups when you’re away from home. It’s a great way to ensure that you always have a charging option while on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Anker PowerPort Atom features:

Lightning Charging Combo – PowerPort Atom delivers full-speed charging to your iPhone or iPad via the included USB-C to Lightning cable

Ultra-Compact – 40% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook charger about the size of a golf ball Takes up minimal space in any pack or pocket (does not have a foldable plug)

Powered by GaN – By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) we’ve created a higher efficiency charger that generates less heat allowing our charging technology to be shrunk smaller than ever

