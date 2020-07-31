Score notable savings on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro from $900 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro from $899.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $1,799, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $250 and is the best we’ve tracked to date.

The low-end machine in today’s deal includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor, and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 256GB below $1,150. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Head over to our Apple guide for additional deals Macs, iPads, and more that are on-going throughout this week.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

Quad-Core 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor with 6MB shared L3 cache

PCI-E based flash memory storage

8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics processor that shares memory with the system for an amazing experience.

Built-in FaceTime HD camera for video chatting

802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible

