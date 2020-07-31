Score notable savings on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro from $900 (Cert. Refurb)

- Jul. 31st 2020 6:59 am ET

$900
0

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro from $899.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $1,799, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $250 and is the best we’ve tracked to date.

The low-end machine in today’s deal includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor, and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 256GB below $1,150. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Head over to our Apple guide for additional deals Macs, iPads, and more that are on-going throughout this week.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

  • 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors
  • Quad-Core 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processor with 6MB shared L3 cache
  • PCI-E based flash memory storage
  • 8GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory
  • Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics processor that shares memory with the system for an amazing experience.
  • Built-in FaceTime HD camera for video chatting
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$900
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

Best Mac Deals

Apple's MacBook lineup currently consists of various models from 13- to 16-inches. In 2019, Apple returned to larger display offerings, bringing the 16-inch MacBook Pro to market. At the 13-inch size, Apple has both a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro model. Of course, Apple has plenty of desktop offerings too, including Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.
woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp