Tackle at-home workout with the BodyBoss 2.0 system for $130 (Reg. $160)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the BodyBoss 2.0 Home Workout Package for $129.99 shipped. Originally $229, today’s deal is down from the typical $175 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. With stay-at-home orders raging on, now is a great time to consider scoring a gym for your living space. These resistance workout systems are a great option for getting some exercise at home without spending a fortune. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch the higher-weight resistance and go with this budget-friendly alternative. This kit costs notably less than today’s featured deal and offers various weights, albeit with less resistance than the above listing. A great way to check out everything resistance training has to offer without breaking the bank.

Put your savings to use and grab some top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties to keep your bands organized. I love using these nifty cable ties to keep cables in-line when not being used, and they’d pair perfectly with these resistance bands too. A 3-pack is $4 which is a great pair with today’s lead deal.

BodyBoss 2.0 features:

What if you didn’t have to drive to the gym to get an upper body workout in or you could carry an entire rack of dumbells or a huge squat rack with you anywhere you wanted? The gym can be a fun place to go but getting there as much as you want each week is tough! With the Portable Gym, you can literally do an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout & body part focus workout all in the same week with the just one product!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!