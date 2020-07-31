ComiXology is ending the week with a collection of discounts on Marvel comics in its Falcon and Winter Solider sale. With up to 67% off across the board, prices start at under $1. One highlight falls to All-New Captain America Vol. 1: Hydra Ascendant at $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer is 64% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the all-time low on a digital copy. With Disney’s latest addition to the MCU arriving on its streaming platform later this fall, this 133-page graphic novel is a perfect primer while you wait for Falcon and Winter Solider’s debut. Head below for all of our other top picks from the sale, as well as additional comic deals.

Other top picks include:

We’re also tracking a selection of Dark Horse Aliens vs. Predator comics on sale today at ComiXology, with 50% off a collection of novels and single issues. A great place to dive in is with Aliens vs. Predator Omnibus Vol. 1 at $6.49, down from its $13 going rate. But don’t forget to shop all of the other deals right here.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals. That’s alongside all of the other deals you’ll find in our ComiXology guide. Then go check out all of these magazine price drops from under $4.50 per year.

All-New Captain America Vol. 1: Hydra Ascendant

The spy-fi, high-flying adventures of Sam Wilson — the all-new Captain America — begin here! Hydra has infiltrated society completely, but why? Cap’s new partnership with Nomad is tested as they race to uncover the Sect of the Unknown, but Hydra gathers Steve Rogers’ old rogues’ gallery to take down the new heroes! The all-new Captain America battles Sin and Baron Blood, and uncovers the new Hydra’s ultimate goal — but is it too late?

