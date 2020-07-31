Conair’s 14-piece Deluxe Shaver Kit drops to $30 for today only (40% off)

- Jul. 31st 2020 9:05 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $30
0

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the ConairMan Deluxe Electric Shaver Kit (GK20) for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, and currently fetching a bloated $63 at Walmart, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This combo kit includes everything you need for complete facial hair maintenance: a rotary shaver, the beard and mustache trimmer, and the personal detailer, on top of all of the included combs. This wireless shaving system also includes the power adapter and a Dopp bag to store it all in. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you’re looking to score a shaving system that can also provide a quick haircut as well, take a look at the Wahl T-Styler bundle. Coming in at $23.50 on Amazon, this shaver can handle your beard and your head with 12 included blade guards. It is also rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. Or, just grab this 8-pack of Gillette Sensor3 Men’s Razors for $9 and call it a day.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional deals on personal care, kitchenware, tools, robot vacuums, and much more right here. The simplehuman Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi with Alexa upgrades your shaving setup and is $80 off right now at Amazon as well.

More on the ConairMan Deluxe Electric Shaver Kit:

Maintain facial hair with this Conair grooming system. Its full-size rotary-head shaver provides a close cut that follows the contours of your face, and its full-size trimmer and personal detail trimmer let you keep your beard and sideburns neat. This Conair grooming system comes with a Dopp bag for storage. Direct-power capability allows you to use your shaver while it is charging, to minimize wait times.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $50 $30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Conair

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard