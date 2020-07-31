Conair’s 14-piece Deluxe Shaver Kit drops to $30 for today only (40% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the ConairMan Deluxe Electric Shaver Kit (GK20) for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, and currently fetching a bloated $63 at Walmart, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This combo kit includes everything you need for complete facial hair maintenance: a rotary shaver, the beard and mustache trimmer, and the personal detailer, on top of all of the included combs. This wireless shaving system also includes the power adapter and a Dopp bag to store it all in. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you’re looking to score a shaving system that can also provide a quick haircut as well, take a look at the Wahl T-Styler bundle. Coming in at $23.50 on Amazon, this shaver can handle your beard and your head with 12 included blade guards. It is also rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers. Or, just grab this 8-pack of Gillette Sensor3 Men’s Razors for $9 and call it a day.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for additional deals on personal care, kitchenware, tools, robot vacuums, and much more right here. The simplehuman Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi with Alexa upgrades your shaving setup and is $80 off right now at Amazon as well.

More on the ConairMan Deluxe Electric Shaver Kit:

Maintain facial hair with this Conair grooming system. Its full-size rotary-head shaver provides a close cut that follows the contours of your face, and its full-size trimmer and personal detail trimmer let you keep your beard and sideburns neat. This Conair grooming system comes with a Dopp bag for storage. Direct-power capability allows you to use your shaver while it is charging, to minimize wait times.

