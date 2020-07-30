simplehuman’s Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi with Alexa upgrades your bathroom at $80 off

Amazon is offering the simplehuman Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi with Alexa for $299.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. simplehuman touts that this mirror features “the best materials and solid engineering.” It boasts a lighting system that’s said to simulate natural sunlight, ensuring that what you see is aligned with what everyone else will later on. Outside of this, simplehuman takes things up a notch by building Alexa into this mirror. This paves the way for music to be easily played directly through its “Danish-designed 2.5-inch custom-built driver.” An audio control bar allows users to control music using a variety of gestures. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Once you’re done, why not clean up with a 67-ounce bottle of Solimo Hand Sanitizer. It’s marked down to $10 at Amazon, taking 20% off what you’d typically have to spend. Users can anticipate up to “99.99% of common germs” to be eradicated by this solution.

Oh, and let’s not forget how great of a time it is to outfit your home with a new sofa. Currently, Amazon has a variety of Novogratz and its own Rivet-branded offerings priced from $229. The lead deal there is Novogratz’s Palm Springs Convertible Sofa at $71 off. Owners are bound to love its mid-century modern, low-profile design.

simplehuman Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi features:

5-YEAR WARRANTY – We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years.

TRU-LUX LIGHT SYSTEM – Simulates natural sunlight allowing you to see subtle variations in your makeup color so you’ll always know when your makeup is color-correct and flawless.

LOOKING GOOD NEVER SOUNDED BETTER – Integrated speaker with Danish-designed 2.5-inch custom-built driver is fine-tuned to deliver rich, smooth, well-balanced sound that can fill almost any room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!