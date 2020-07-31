Fossil smartwatches plummet at Amazon, now priced from $108.50 (Up to $53 off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch (FTW1178) for $108.50 shipped. That’s $45+ off the typical rate there and is the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This offering sports a traditional appearance that allow it to be stealthily disguised as a hybrid smartwatch. Wearers can be alerted about smartphone notifications, keep tabs on activity, sleep monitoring, and more. Ditching a screen allows this unit to sip power from a cell battery that’s estimated to last 12-months before needing swapped out. The water-resistance level is rated to withstand depths of up to 165-feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Fossil smartwatches on sale.

More Fossil smartwatches on sale:

Don’t need smartwatch functionality? If so, you can drastically reduce spending when opting for the deal we found on Fossil’s $62 Grant Watch instead. This is an offer that comes within $4 of the lowest we’ve tracked. It boasts a 44mm stainless steel case that’s paired with a 22mm genuine leather band.

Fossil Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch. Smartphone notifications, activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, customizable buttons & automatic time zone updates

Microcontroller movement, charging not required, (estimated 12 months) battery life based on usage. Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water.

Water resistant to 50m (165ft: in general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

