Fossil smartwatches plummet at Amazon, now priced from $108.50 (Up to $53 off)

- Jul. 31st 2020 12:41 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Neutra Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch (FTW1178) for $108.50 shipped. That’s $45+ off the typical rate there and is the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This offering sports a traditional appearance that allow it to be stealthily disguised as a hybrid smartwatch. Wearers can be alerted about smartphone notifications, keep tabs on activity, sleep monitoring, and more. Ditching a screen allows this unit to sip power from a cell battery that’s estimated to last 12-months before needing swapped out. The water-resistance level is rated to withstand depths of up to 165-feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Fossil smartwatches on sale.

More Fossil smartwatches on sale:

Don’t need smartwatch functionality? If so, you can drastically reduce spending when opting for the deal we found on Fossil’s $62 Grant Watch instead. This is an offer that comes within $4 of the lowest we’ve tracked. It boasts a 44mm stainless steel case that’s paired with a 22mm genuine leather band.

Fossil Neutra Hybrid Smartwatch features:

  • Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch. Smartphone notifications, activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, customizable buttons & automatic time zone updates
  • Microcontroller movement, charging not required, (estimated 12 months) battery life based on usage. Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water.
  • Water resistant to 50m (165ft: in general, suitable for short periods of recreational swimming, but not diving or snorkeling

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Fossil

Fossil

About the Author