Stainless steel and leather adorn Fossil’s Grant Watch: $62 (Reg. $80+)

- Jul. 30th 2020 1:01 pm ET

$62
0

Amazon is offering the Fossil Grant Stainless Steel Watch (FS4735) for $62.19 shipped. That’s over 20% off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish watch boasts a 44mm stainless steel case that straps on your wrist with a 22mm genuine leather band. Inside you’ll find a white dial that showcases the time using Roman numerals. Additionally, wearers will also garner stopwatch functionality alongside water-resistance that’s said to withstand depths up to 165-feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the style above isn’t for you, we still have a large variety of Timex, Fossil, and Skagen-branded alternatives in yesterday’s roundup. Price cuts at Amazon have caused these to fall as low as $35 while simultaneously offering up to 40% off. Our lead deal there is the Timex Harborside 42mm Watch at $44 which swaps out stainless steel for a case that’s comprised of brass.

Want to show off your new watch? Playing a game of cards is a great way to do that. Thankfully, the gorgeous UNO Minimalista concept is now available for pre-order with shipment slated for early September. While that may sound far away, it’s only about 5-weeks out. Swing by our coverage to see photos, find out where to place your pre-order, and more.

Fossil Grant Stainless Steel Watch (FS4735) features:

  • Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with luminous 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported
  • Round stainless steel case with white dial and Roman numerals
  • Genuine brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm watch straps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$62
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Fossil

About the Author