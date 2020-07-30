Stainless steel and leather adorn Fossil’s Grant Watch: $62 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Grant Stainless Steel Watch (FS4735) for $62.19 shipped. That’s over 20% off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish watch boasts a 44mm stainless steel case that straps on your wrist with a 22mm genuine leather band. Inside you’ll find a white dial that showcases the time using Roman numerals. Additionally, wearers will also garner stopwatch functionality alongside water-resistance that’s said to withstand depths up to 165-feet. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the style above isn’t for you, we still have a large variety of Timex, Fossil, and Skagen-branded alternatives in yesterday’s roundup. Price cuts at Amazon have caused these to fall as low as $35 while simultaneously offering up to 40% off. Our lead deal there is the Timex Harborside 42mm Watch at $44 which swaps out stainless steel for a case that’s comprised of brass.

Want to show off your new watch? Playing a game of cards is a great way to do that. Thankfully, the gorgeous UNO Minimalista concept is now available for pre-order with shipment slated for early September. While that may sound far away, it’s only about 5-weeks out. Swing by our coverage to see photos, find out where to place your pre-order, and more.

Fossil Grant Stainless Steel Watch (FS4735) features:

Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; quartz movement with luminous 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported

Round stainless steel case with white dial and Roman numerals

Genuine brown leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm watch straps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!