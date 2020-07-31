Add some extra security with Guardline’s driveway alarm system from $99

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Online Products Direct (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers the Guardline 1/4-mile Driveway Alarm System for $99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $159 and trends around $140 these days. This is the best price we’ve tracked all-time. Upgrade your security setup with the Guardline driveway alarm system at a notable discount today. You’ll be able to count on solid communication between the sensor and alarm for up to a 1/4-mile away. It sports a water-resistant design, making it suitable for all types of weather. When someone approaches, you’ll simply hear a chime sound on the other end. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need more coverage? You can upgrade to a 4-pack today for $289, which equates to a $72 per unit price tag, that is well below the featured deal above. This is great if you have multiple driveways, a pool, or simply want to increase your coverage around the property.

For something a bit more affordable, consider going with GE’s 4-pack of DIY Alarms at $23. You’ll miss out on the long-range support and standalone receiver here, but at just under $6 per unit, it’s a great budget-friendly option that will help quickly outfit your space. Rated 4.5/ stars.

In case you missed it earlier this morning, Arlo Video Doorbell is getting a nice discount for today only at $110. That’s down $30 or some from the regular going rate, making it a solid alternative to today’s deals if you’re looking for a smart home solution.

Guardline Driveway Alarm System features:

Our wireless outdoor motion alert sensor is a fully expandable and feature rich plug-and-play device that sets up in minutes. Simply place your sensor/or multiple sensors (expandable up to 16 sensors) anywhere on your property and when a person, vehicle or large animal moves within 40 feet of the sensor’s angled eye, a signal will be sent to the receiver that will chime in your home just like a long-range doorbell.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

