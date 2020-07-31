Logitech is upgrading its G PRO X gaming headset lineup with LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for those who prefer to ditch cables. This headset offers “pro-grade” wireless technology and is designed to withstand being used by elite esports professionals, according to Logitech. If you’re looking for a fantastic wireless gaming headset, this could be a killer option for you.

Logitech’s latest G PRO X LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is finally here

Logitech fans have long wanted a G PRO X wireless gaming headset, and LIGHTSPEED technology finally delivers it. You’ll find 20-hours of battery life and a 42-foot range here, which is more than enough for all-day gaming sessions and bathroom breaks. It’s utilizing Logitech’s 2.4GHz LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, which offers near latency-free audio streaming. It’s built from high-quality materials, offers advanced communication, and total wireless freedom.

“The PRO X Wireless gaming headset is an important addition to our line-up of pro gaming headsets,” said Chris Pate, portfolio manager of the Logitech G PRO Line. “The PRO X Wireless headset gives pros and aspiring esports athletes the ultimate wireless headset, providing them with the performance, communications and comfort they need, without any wires or limitations.”

Talk to your teammates with the built-in high-quality mic and drivers

This new headset offers advanced Blue VO!CE software that delivers incredible clarity and high-quality communications in-game or on a stream. This helps to ensure you and your team can stay in constant contact, providing you with the tools needed to win your next match.

You’ll also find PRO-G 50mm drivers embedded in the ear cups here that offer “crisp professional audio.” Next-generation DTS 7.1-channel surround sound gives better situational awareness, and the memory foam padding paired with a lightweight design allows you to wear it for hours on end without experiencing any fatigue.

Pricing and availability

Logitech’s G PRO X Wireless LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset is expected to be available sometime next month at a retail price of $199.99.

9to5Toys’ take

I recently switched from a wired gaming headset to a wireless one and let me tell you, there’s no going back for me. Being able to get up and walk away from my gaming setup without taking the headset off is awesome for quick bathroom or drink breaks, and the fact that there’s no cord draped across my desk is even better.

I’m super happy that Logitech G is finally joining the party here with the PRO X, as it allows fans of the brand to finish up their setup without having to worry about installing additional software.

