Osprey’s Daylite Plus Backpack hits $39 (Save 40%), many more priced from $36

Amazon is offering the Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack for $38.84 shipped. That’s up to 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. With a gray and yellow colorway that’s paired with a 20-liter capacity, this backpack is both fashionable and capable. Inside you’ll find a multi-function interior sleeve which can be used to house either a hydration reservoir or tablet. Along the back a foam panel is in place and it aims to provide comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More backpacks on sale:

Still haven’t found the right bag for you? Swing by our recent Lowepro, Pacsafe, and Travelpro backpack roundup. There you’ll find discounts that offer up to $30 off. Our top pick is Pacsafe’s Metrosafe Backpack. It boasts a streamlined, yet theft-proof design that’s ready to protect the valuable possessions inside.

Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack features:

Large panel loading main compartment provides accessibility to inside contents

Dual stretch mesh side pockets provide additional storage options

The multi-function interior sleeve can be used for either a hydration reservoir or tablet

Front panel shove-it pocket is great for stashing a light rain shell and other smaller items

