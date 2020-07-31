Osprey’s Daylite Plus Backpack hits $39 (Save 40%), many more priced from $36

Amazon is offering the Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack for $38.84 shipped. That’s up to 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. With a gray and yellow colorway that’s paired with a 20-liter capacity, this backpack is both fashionable and capable. Inside you’ll find a multi-function interior sleeve which can be used to house either a hydration reservoir or tablet. Along the back a foam panel is in place and it aims to provide comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.
More backpacks on sale:
- Timbuk2 Rift Tote Pack: $36 (Reg. $51)
- Osprey Transporter Flap: $75 (Reg. $93)
- Osprey Ariel 65 Backpacking: $248 (Reg. $301)
- Fossil Buckner: $107 (Reg. $172)
- Fossil Haskell: $105 (Reg. $152)
Still haven’t found the right bag for you? Swing by our recent Lowepro, Pacsafe, and Travelpro backpack roundup. There you’ll find discounts that offer up to $30 off. Our top pick is Pacsafe’s Metrosafe Backpack. It boasts a streamlined, yet theft-proof design that’s ready to protect the valuable possessions inside.
Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack features:
- Large panel loading main compartment provides accessibility to inside contents
- Dual stretch mesh side pockets provide additional storage options
- The multi-function interior sleeve can be used for either a hydration reservoir or tablet
- Front panel shove-it pocket is great for stashing a light rain shell and other smaller items
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!