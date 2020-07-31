Osprey’s Daylite Plus Backpack hits $39 (Save 40%), many more priced from $36

- Jul. 31st 2020 1:23 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack for $38.84 shipped. That’s up to 40% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. With a gray and yellow colorway that’s paired with a 20-liter capacity, this backpack is both fashionable and capable. Inside you’ll find a multi-function interior sleeve which can be used to house either a hydration reservoir or tablet. Along the back a foam panel is in place and it aims to provide comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More backpacks on sale:

Still haven’t found the right bag for you? Swing by our recent Lowepro, Pacsafe, and Travelpro backpack roundup. There you’ll find discounts that offer up to $30 off. Our top pick is Pacsafe’s Metrosafe Backpack. It boasts a streamlined, yet theft-proof design that’s ready to protect the valuable possessions inside.

Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack features:

  • Large panel loading main compartment provides accessibility to inside contents
  • Dual stretch mesh side pockets provide additional storage options
  • The multi-function interior sleeve can be used for either a hydration reservoir or tablet
  • Front panel shove-it pocket is great for stashing a light rain shell and other smaller items

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
