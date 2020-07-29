Lowepro, Pacsafe, and Travelpro bags are Mac-ready + up to $30 off at Amazon

- Jul. 29th 2020 2:20 pm ET

$30 off
0

Today at Amazon we have found a few Lowepro, Pacsafe, and Travelpro bags up to $30 off. Our top pick is the Pacsafe Metrosafe Backpack for $75.20 shipped. That’s up to $30 off recent pricing there and is within $5 of the lowest offer we have tracked. This streamlined backpack delivers a theft-proof, yet sleek design. Each zipper is lockable and the bag is comprised of materials that cut-proof. A built-in RFID blocking pocket is there to keep credit cards protected. This backpack is roomy enough to store a 16-inch MacBook Pro, discounted iPad Air, and much more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

Looking for lower-priced options? If so, definitely take a moment to peruse yesterday’s roundup of Fossil, Timbuk2, and Osprey bags for as low as $26. There you can save up to 55% off regular pricing. You’ll even find high-end leather solutions that are bound to upgrade your look.

Pacsafe Metrosafe Backpack features:

ANTI-THEFT DESIGN – with Lockable Zippers and Cut Proof Materials (lightweight steel mesh) to prevent theft/ pickpocketing, plus an RFID blocking pocket to keep your credit cards/ IDs safe. Patented in the USA, by Pacsafe, the original anti-theft brand.

