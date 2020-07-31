Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug hits Amazon all-time low at under $9 (Reg. $23)

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug in white for $8.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23 from Stanley, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, about $5 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. You’ll also find some of the other colorways at all-time lows in the $14 range as well. This is a Stanley stainless steel travel mug with a vacuum insulted body and “thermal trigger action” to keep your beverages at temperature for 7+ hours. The leak-proof and fully packable design adds peace of mind while the dishwasher-safe lid disassembles for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is easily among the most affordable steel, vacuum insulated travel mugs out there. But if it’s just a simple water bottle refresh you’re after, take a look at the Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle at $8 Prime shipped. It is even larger at 24-ounces and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 4,000 Amazon customers.

You’ll also want to check out this ongoing deal we have on Stanley’s ceramic 24-ounce Insulated Bottle and then hit up our home goods and sports/fitness deal hubs for even more offers.

More on the Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug:

This travel mug is your copilot. It will fit comfortably into your vehicle’s cupholder. It will keep your coffee hot for 9 hours. The only thing it won’t do is make the pew pew pew sounds when you squeeze the easy action trigger to fire imaginary lasers at the minivan going 45 in the passing lane. Drive safe and drink up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!