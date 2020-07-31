Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug hits Amazon all-time low at under $9 (Reg. $23)

- Jul. 31st 2020 11:59 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $23 $9
0

Amazon is now offering the 16-ounce Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug in white for $8.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23 from Stanley, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low, about $5 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. You’ll also find some of the other colorways at all-time lows in the $14 range as well. This is a Stanley stainless steel travel mug with a vacuum insulted body and “thermal trigger action” to keep your beverages at temperature for 7+ hours. The leak-proof and fully packable design adds peace of mind while the dishwasher-safe lid disassembles for easy cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is easily among the most affordable steel, vacuum insulated travel mugs out there. But if it’s just a simple water bottle refresh you’re after, take a look at the Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle at $8 Prime shipped. It is even larger at 24-ounces and carries an impressive 4+ star rating from over 4,000 Amazon customers.

You’ll also want to check out this ongoing deal we have on Stanley’s ceramic 24-ounce Insulated Bottle and then hit up our home goods and sports/fitness deal hubs for even more offers.

More on the Stanley Classic Trigger-Action Travel Mug:

This travel mug is your copilot. It will fit comfortably into your vehicle’s cupholder. It will keep your coffee hot for 9 hours. The only thing it won’t do is make the pew pew pew sounds when you squeeze the easy action trigger to fire imaginary lasers at the minivan going 45 in the passing lane. Drive safe and drink up.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $23 $9
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sports-Fitness Stanley

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard