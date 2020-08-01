SteelSeries’ USB-C Wireless Arctis 1 Gaming Headset plummets to $55 (Save 45%)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset for $54.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $21. This forward-thinking headset it a great solution for anyone gaming on PlayStation, Switch, and PC. It boasts lossless 2.4GHz wireless connectivity and comes with a USB-C dongle for Nintendo Switch/Lite, Android phones, and more. A detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone is said to provide “natural sounding clarity.” Rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out our coverage here.

Already have a pair of headphones you love? If so, I highly recommend Avantree Leaf for $35. This handy accessory pairs a standard Bluetooth headset with a PS4 or Nintendo Switch. I routinely plug this into my PlayStation and love that I can use AirPods without a hitch.

Considering the fact that Avantree Leaf is USB-A, it’s not ideal for using with Switch when in portable mode. For this scenario it’s hard to go wrong with HomeSpot. I also own this and it’s my go-to for when gaming on Nintendo’s console. Check out my hands-on review to learn more.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 features:

Features SteelSeries’ Lossless 2.4GHz wireless for ultra-low latency wireless connectivity on PS4 and PC

Take the same gaming-grade wireless on the go using the compact and portable USB-C dongle on your Nintendo Switch and Lite, and Android phones

Detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone with natural sounding clarity, Discord certified

