SteelSeries, a 9to5 favorite, just introduced its latest gaming headset. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless works with Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and mobile. This headset is built to use a USB-C wireless dongle so it’s compatible with just about every platform. The Arcis 1 is the “ultimate 4-in-1 wireless headset”. Keep reading to find out more.

SteelSeries’ Arctis 1 Wireless gaming headset works on nearly anything

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless gaming headset is designed to work on just about any platform. It features a USB-C dongle that offers SteelSeries’ iconic lossless 2.4GHz wireless technology, allowing for an “ultra-low latency” experience across every platform. It lets users take the same headset from their PC or PS4 to a portable console, like Switch or Android.

“With the continual growth of console gaming, alongside the emergence of mobile gaming experiences such as game streaming services and Nintendo Switch, gamers’ audio needs have evolved, and that evolution is wireless,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “Gamers need a truly multiplatform wireless headset that easily transitions between experiences, and that’s exactly what we’ve delivered with the Arctis 1 Wireless.”

An all-new design

The detachable microphone and sleek low-profile design give gamers the “award-winning performance” that the Arctis lineup is known for. The Arctis 1 Wireless uses the same ClearCast microphone that the Arctis 3, 5, 7, and 9X uses. But, instead of being retractable, it’s detachable, which makes for a more streamlined design.

SteelSeries also ditched its normal “ski goggle suspension headband” in exchange for a lower profile option that is designed to be used on-the-go. It still offers extreme comfort thanks to the Airweave fabric ear cushions and the steel-reinforced headband. Plus, the 3.5mm headphone cable lets you even use this headset with Xbox One or other devices.

Could this be the perfect headset for Switch gamers?

The focus here is compatibility with Nintendo’s Switch platform. We’ve seen Bluetooth dongles in the past for Switch, but nothing like this yet. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is specifically built to be used with USB-C devices. This means that it will natively work with Nintendo’s handheld gaming platform, which enabled you to enjoy higher-quality gaming while on-the-go. Plus, the Arctis 1 Wireless will work with every other gaming platform out there, either through the USB-C dongle or the 3.5mm port.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless pricing and availability

The Arctis 1 Wireless is available directly from SteelSeries for $99.99 shipped. We’re expecting other retailers to come on board in the coming months.

