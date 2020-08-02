iPhone 8 Plus drops to $150 on a pre-paid plan

Cricket Wireless is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 8 Plus 128GB for $149.99 shipped. You’ll need to choose a minimum $60 monthly plan at checkout but there are no activation fees online. There is the option of choosing a lower-priced plan afterwards. This model originally sold for $799 or more with today’s deal coming in at $50 less than our previous mention.

iPhone 8 Plus offers a 5.5-inch Retina HD display with True Tone support. 12MP dual cameras offer Portrait Mode and are backed by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip. Touch ID and support for wireless charging rounds out the list of notable features here.

Make the most of your savings today and grab MoKo’s iPhone 8 Plus clear case for $10. Its streamlined design won’t add too much bulk to your new device while still showing off your color of choice. Button and port cutouts round out the list of notable features here. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,700 reviewers.

iPhone 8 Plus features:

64GB

iOS 12 with Screen Time, Group FaceTime, and even faster performance

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

12MP dual cameras with OIS, Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, and 4K video

5.5-inch Retina HD display

