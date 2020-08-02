Save up to 30% on bath and beach towels in this 1-day Amazon sale from $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Welhome by Welspun via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its bath and beach towels starting at $30 shipped. Our top pick is on two of the Jacquard Beach Towels for $38.49. Typically fetching $50, today’s price cut amounts to nearly $12 in savings and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked to date. These beach towels are made of 100% Turkish cotton and have quick drying properties, as well. The oversized design comes in a variety of color options, so you can personalize your beach day outing. Over 100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the towels in today’s sale right here for other styles and options. Then go hit up our home goods guide for even more ways to spruce up or space. Or if you’re looking for a new outfit for that last-minute beach trip coming up, our fashion guide has plenty of discounted styles to consider, as well.

Jacquard Beach Towels features:

Make a splash with this bright and bold yarn-dyed Jacquard beach towel set. Made from 100% Turkish cotton, these luxurious towels feel ultra-soft against your skin, making them a perfect companion to the beach or the pool. Woven with 100% Turkish Cotton to enhance absorbency; these towels are specially combed to remove all but the finest and longest fibers, making these towels the ultimate in luxury and performance. They are oversized to keep you cool and dry all summer long.

