Tile Slim makes losing your wallet a thing of the past at $24 (Save 20%), more

- Aug. 2nd 2020 10:07 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Tile Slim tracker at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling or $30, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Let’s face it, we all misplace our wallets from time to time. So whether you’re looking to prevent another incident or be proactive in case part of your EDC is lost or stolen, Tile Slim has you covered. This flat item finder features an entirely waterproof design that sports a 200-foot range and 3-year battery life. Over 8,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Would you rather keep tabs on a pair of keys, backpack, or something else instead? Right now at Amazon, you can score the Tile Mate with replaceable battery on sale for $19.99. That’s down from the usual $25 going rate and matches the best price we’ve seen in 5-months. This option mixes up the flat design found in our lead deal for something that’s a bit more compact and ideal for adding to your keychain. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For more deals, be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories guide where you’ll find plenty of other discounted gear for your iPhone and more.

Tile Slim tracker features:

The updated Tile Slim is as thin as two credit cards and easily slides into your wallet or Passport case. Now the slender Bluetooth tracker has a longer 200 ft range, louder ring and a built-in, 3-year battery. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to a laptop or notebook so your valuables are protected.

