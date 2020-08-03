adidas Originals Precurve Snapback for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $26)

Amazon is offering the adidas Originals Mens Icon Precurve Snapback Cap in black for $19.78 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $26, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This hat is fashionable and can be worn during workouts or for casual events alike. Plus, both men and women can wear this style and it has a six panel design for added comfort. It also has an adjustable snapback closure. Rating are still coming in, however adidas is a well-known brand. Head below the jump to find even more deals today and be sure to checkout the adidas’ Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off all styles of Ultraboosts.

Another hat that’s on sale is the Champion Men’s Father Dad Adjustable Cap in black for $16.40. It’s regularly priced at $20 and that’s the lowest price in over 3-months. This hat is very similar and has a relaxed fit for comfort. With over 300 reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars.

adidas Originals Icon Precurve Snapback features:

This classic cap boasts the iconic trefoil, with embroidered logos on the front and back.

It’s made with a pre-curved brim and an adjustable snap closure for a comfortable, custom fit.

This six-panel cap offers a classic baseball look, with a medium crown and a flat, squared-off front.

