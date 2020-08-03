Best-selling Apple Watch bands with Nike-like styling just $6 Prime shipped

Rory Ree (99% positive feedback from 3,500) via Amazon offers Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Bands in various colors from $6.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $10, today’s deal matches the best we’ve tracked to date and is a $1 less than our previous mention. You can ditch the higher costs of Apple’s official bands and go with this third-party alternative that features stellar ratings from thousands and enjoys best-seller status at Amazon. You’ll get an adjustable design here along with your choice of colors, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Given today’s $6 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find Apple Watch sport bands with better ratings from thousands for less. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a particularly notable deal on AirPods Pro, which dropped to a new all-time low today.

Apple Watch Nike-style Bands feature:

High quality silicone material which is skin-friendly, soft and durable for your daily wearing.

The air holes on the band make it more breathable and comfortable. Perfectly fit for Apple Watch Nike+, Series 5/4/3/2/1, Sport, Edition.

The stainless steel buckle ensure the band security, avoid the band from falling off band being loose.

