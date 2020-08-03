Chaco offers extra 25% off sale items + free shipping: Sandals, sneakers, more

Chaco is offering an extra 25% off already-reduced styles with promo code SALE25CHACO at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Z/1 Classic Sandals. Originally priced at $105, however during the sale it’s currently marked down to $71. These trendy sandals are perfect for outdoor activities and were designed for comfort. The materials are all water-proof and the bottom features ridges to promote traction. Plus, the insole is cushioned and lightweight. Better yet, they’re also available in a women’s style for the same price. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best hiking sandals for men under $50.

