Columbia cuts extra 20% sale items for members with deals from $16

Columbia Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive an extra 20% off sale items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find great deals on t-shirts, shorts, jackets, vests, joggers, accessories, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the PFG Super Tamiami Shirt that’s currently marked down to $22 and originally was priced at $55. This shirt can pair with shorts or khakis alike and will be a go-to this summer. It also doubles as a great swimsuit cover-up with its quick-drying material. Better yet, it also features UPF 40 sun protection and you can choose from two color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

