ComiXology is starting the week with a batch of new discounts on digital Marvel graphic novels with prices starting at under $1 in its Old Man Logan sale. A great place to dive in today would be with Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan at $2.99. Down from $9, today’s offer saves you 67% and marks the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. If you’re big fan of 2017’s film Logan, this graphic novel is a great way to continue the Wolverine action as he goes head to head against Deadpool. You’ll find plenty of other comics from this sale down below, as well as some other discounts, too.

Other Old Man Logan highlights:

Marvel fans are also in luck, as ComiXology is running a sale on a selection of comics from famed writer Charles Soule, with prices starting at under $1. Throughout this batch of deals, you’ll find offers on Daredevil, X-Men, and other novels for expanding your digital library. Be sure to shop all of the deals right here.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 30-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which provides access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals. That’s alongside all of the other deals you’ll find in our ComiXology guide.

Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan features:

What do you get when you cross a regenerative, cranky X-Man with a regenerative, wacky Merc? Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan! Marvel’s deadliest heroes cross paths at last — but it won’t be pretty. James “Logan” Howlett is after a newly discovered Omega-level mutant, and he just won’t let Wade Wilson help. So naturally, Deadpool vows to outmatch his newly marked enemy for the entirety of the mission! If there’s one thing an angsty teenage girl hates, it’s two older men fighting over her — but the evil group that’s after young Maddie is even worse! She’s more than happy to take on the sinister Gen-Form all on her own, no help needed. But Wade and Logan have never been big on listening.

