Refresh your Egyptian cotton duvet cover at Amazon from $39 (Up to 50% off)

Aug. 3rd 2020

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kotton Culture (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering up to 50% off Egyptian cotton duvet covers. You can score the Kotton Culture Premium Duvet Cover from $39 shipped in various sizes. Regularly between $57 and around $80 or more, today’s offers are as much as half off with most sizes now at the lowest prices we have tracked. This is 100% Egyptian cotton with a 600 thread count you can throw in the wash as needed. Featuring corner ties and a hidden, “hassle-free” zipper closure, it is “easy to get your comforter in and out of this cover.” Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If the Kotton Culture option above isn’t working for you, take a look at the AmazonBasics Light-Weight Microfiber Duvet Cover Set. Starting from just $20 Prime shipped, it comes in multiple colors and styles with even better ratings than our lead deal from over 11,000 customers.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Egyptian cotton duvet cover sale right here for additional options starting from $39. We also have some solid deals on Zinus-branded mattresses right now priced from $102. And be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more.

More on the Kotton Culture Premium Duvet Cover:

  • 100% Egyptian Cotton
  • SIZE INFORMATION – 1 Twin / TwinXL Sized Duvet Cover (68″X90″).
  • 100% EGYPTIAN COTTON DUVET COVERS – 100% Extra Long Staple Egyptian Cotton, a fabric known for its luxurious appeal and high durability.
  • ZIPPER CLOSURE AND CORNER TIES – Features a hidden, hassle-free zipper closure, making it easy to get your comforter in and out of this cover and corner ties to keep your insert in place.
  • UNIQUE DESIGN – 600 Thread Count, available in a wide range of vibrant colors, these stylish duvet covers offer an elegant foundation for layering your bed.

