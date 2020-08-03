This electric toothbrush bundle + 8 brush heads is now $25 at Amazon (32% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (97% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush for $25.15 shipped. Regularly $37, this electric toothbrush is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. Along with the “lightweight” and IPX7-rated waterproof design, this model sports a 40,000VPM motor and a built-in lithium-ion battery as well as a wireless charging base. Other features include four brushing modes, smart vibration timers, and it ships with eight DuPont brush heads along with the travel case. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

About $8 under the Amazon brand model, today’s deal is certainly among the most affordable rechargeable options out there. While it doesn’t ship with as many extra brush heads or the wireless charging base, the Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush comes in at about $5 less. Carrying much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal, it makes for a great lower cost alternative with a 4+ star rating from over 4,800 Amazon customers.

40,000 VPM SMART TOOTHBRUSH – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

GO BEYOND JUST CLEANING – AquaSonic removes 10x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush and 3x more plaque than legacy outdated electric toothbrushes. Whitening mode helps whiten teeth by using inverted frequencies to dissolve surface stains. Massage mode goes beyond teeth to improve gum health by delivering soothing micro-bursts into tissue to improve circulation and overall health.

